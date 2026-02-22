Virginia Tech gets back in win column with win over Wake Forest on Senior Day

Blacksburg, Va. – BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech snapped a two-game losing streak with an 82-63 victory over Wake Forest on Senior Day Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Neoklis Avdalas and Tobi Lawal each scored 17 points to lead the Hokies (18-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot just over 50% from the field and saw six players finish in double figures. Amani Hansberry added 13 points, Ben Hammond had 12 and both Jailen Bedford and Christian Gurdak chipped in 10.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech took control after a close first half and never trailed in the second. The Hokies held a 43-33 lead at intermission and steadily pulled away behind timely three-point shooting and strong ball movement, finishing with 19 assists and just five turnovers.

Wake Forest (14-13, 5-9 ACC) opened the game with hot shooting from beyond the arc, but the Demon Deacons went cold, missing 14 consecutive three-point attempts spanning into the second half. Juke Harris led Wake Forest with 16 points.

The win marked a bounce back for the Hokies following recent losses and helped revive hopes for postseason consideration late in the regular season. Virginia Tech will be off during the midweek before traveling to face North Carolina next Saturday.