Virginia Tech nabs home victory against Georgia Tech on Senior Day

Virginia Tech – VIRGINIA TECH — Virginia Tech used a strong second-half rally to send its seniors out on a high note, defeating Georgia Tech 62-51 Sunday in Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball action.

The Hokies (21-8, 11-6 ACC) closed their home schedule at Cassell Coliseum with a 14-4 mark — the most home victories in a season since 2023-24 — behind a balanced attack and tough defensive play.

Trailing at halftime, Virginia Tech outscored the Yellow Jackets (12-16, 7-9 ACC) in the second half to take control. Samyha Suffren led the Hokies with 16 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, while Carleigh Wenzel added 15 points, becoming the 13th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in the process. Carys Baker chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech held the early edge, using the free throw line to build an 11-6 lead midway through the first quarter. The Hokies responded with transition baskets and closed the half trailing just 32-31 after a late triple from Wenzel.

Virginia Tech took its first lead of the game early in the second half and opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run to seize momentum. Georgia Tech trimmed the deficit with a 7-0 spurt but could not overcome the Hokies, who sealed the win at the free-throw line.

The Hokies also dominated the glass, collecting 47 rebounds — their second-highest total in ACC play — and outpaced Georgia Tech 18-8 in second-chance points.

Virginia Tech has now won five of the last six meetings with the Yellow Jackets. The Hokies will conclude their regular season March 1 against Virginia.