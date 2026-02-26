Williams Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone as Radford Routs Presbyterian 95-54

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Radford University’s women’s basketball team rolled to a commanding 95-54 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night in the final regular-season game at the Dedmon Center, highlighted by Joi Williams joining the 1,000-point club.

Williams, who needed 15 points to reach the milestone, scored 18 in the Highlanders’ (19-11, 11-4 Big South) decisive win, becoming the 25th player in school history to surpass the 1,000 career-point mark.

Radford dominated from the outset, opening a big lead with a 12-0 run and shooting a season-best 60 percent from the field. Georgia Simonsen paced the offense with a career-high 24 points on 12-of-16 shooting, while Angelina Nice added 19 points, giving Radford three players in double figures.

Despite an early burst by the Blue Hose (3-25, 1-14 Big South), the Highlanders steadily pulled away, leading by as many as 24 and maintaining control throughout. Radford scored 90+ points in consecutive games against Division I opponents for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Head coach Mike McGuire praised his team’s offensive effort and Williams’ achievement, noting the work she’s put in since arriving on campus. The Highlanders will close out the regular season Saturday at Gardner-Webb.