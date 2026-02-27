Staunton River to face Abingdon in Region 3D Girls Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – In VHSL Girls Region 3D hoops, Staunton River defeated Pulaski County 49-36 and Abingdon beat top-ranked Bassett, 63-28. So the Golden Eagles and Falcons will meet in the Region 3D Championship game on Saturday.

Abingdon set the pace early, jumping out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. Annsley Trivette scored 18 first half points in the Falcons victory.

Staunton River and Pulaski County had a back and forth game for the first three quarters. The Golden Eagles controlled the pace of play thanks to Peyton Chewning, Ailynn MacAuley and Myasia Garrison. They aided in the team holding a six point halftime lead. In the second half, the Cougars clawed their way back into the game with timely three pointers from Ellie Russell and Dayonna Lewis. But MacAuley and company closed the door with a late fourth quarter run to secure the thirteen point victory.

Region 1C Girls Semifinals results:

-George Wythe def. Grayson Co., 83-37

-Galax def. Narrows, 66-50