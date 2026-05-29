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Weather

Dry & Beautiful Friday Ahead!

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Poolcast (WSLS 2026)

Our weather could not be better for this weekend! The Muggy Meter is still in the “invigorating” category this morning! We have seen the humidity plummet in the wake of our most recent cold front.

This pattern will hold for the rest of the weekend, while we enter into a fairly calm pattern. Our next best chance of rainfall won’t arrive until next workweek!

Muggy Meter (WSLS 2026)

This is exactly why we are staying so settled this weekend: high pressure is firmly controlling the region, and we will stay cloud-free and dry for the entirety of the weekend.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This weekend will also feel summer-like with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, but our “feels-like” values will be even higher because of the abundant sunshine.

Poolcast (WSLS 2026)

Our next chance of rain will be Monday, with just a few isolated showers! Other than that, we have a warm & boring forecast ahead. Have a great weekend!

7-Day (WSLS 2026)

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