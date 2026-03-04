Braves manager says he's disappointed about Profar but the suspension creates opportunity for others

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar reacts after fouling off a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday he was disappointed but determined to keep a positive outlook after Jurickson Profar's suspension for the 2026 season.

Profar was suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Profar, an outfielder and designated hitter, was expected to be a regular, perhaps as the No. 2 hitter behind Ronald Acuña Jr., in Atlanta's lineup. Weiss, speaking to reporters before Wednesday's exhibition game against Team Colombia in North Port, Florida, said the Braves could overcome losing Profar just as they won the 2021 World Series after losing Acuña to a knee injury.

“The moral of the story is something good is likely to come from the bad news,” Weiss said. “It just tends to happen that way. Someone’s gonna step up, someone’s gonna get an opportunity. In 2021, the day we lost Ronald, nobody’s picking that option. And nobody’s taking this option. But guess what, and I truly believe that something good will come of this.”

Weiss had been the Braves' bench coach since 2018 before he was named the manager on Nov. 3, following Brian Snitker's retirement.

Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites, the commissioner’s office said, which means testosterone that was not produced by his body. Because it was a second offense, the length of Profar’s suspension was 162 games.

Weiss said he has to prepare to be without Profar all season even though Profar will appeal the suspension.

An All-Star in 2024, Profar was suspended for 80 games last March 31 following a positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a hormone that helps production of testosterone. He issued a statement then saying: “I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

Catcher Drake Baldwin, the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year, was the designated hitter on Wednesday. Weiss said he expects his designated hitter spot to be “fairly fluid” without Profar.

Weiss said “I feel really good” the Braves signed left fielder Mike Yastrzemski to a $23 million, two-year deal in the offseason. Yastrzemski, Acuña and Michael Harris are expected to be the team's starting outfielders. Profar might have shared time with Yastrzemski in left field on days Baldwin was the designated hitter. Now Eli White may serve as the fourth outfielder.

Mauricio Dubon will open the season as the starting shortstop while Ha-Seong Kim recovers from a finger injury. When Kim returns, Dubon could be another option in the outfield.

Weiss insisted Profar's suspension “doesn’t change anything we do here. We’re getting ready for our season, and it doesn’t change anything about our camp. There’ll be opportunities created because of this. It’s not something that we would choose but that’s where we’re at, and it’s onward. That’s the message, and we have a professional group. They’re handling it really well and very focused.”

Weiss said he has not talked with Profar, who he recently praised for his leadership after returning from last year's suspension.

“Look, I said that and I talked about him winning me over last year and he did,” Weiss said. “I’m not gonna change that. The fact of the matter is he was a really good teammate last year, and was a good player for us, was a leader in our clubhouse, you know? And that’s what I said. None of us saw this coming. So yeah, I stand by what I said at that point in time. And again, we’ll let this (appeal) process play out.”

