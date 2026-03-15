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Bruno Fernandes closes in on Premier League assists record as Man United beats Aston Villa 3-1

James Robson

Associated Press

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha celebrate after a goal during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester United's coach Michael Carrick and Casemiro walk off the pitch after during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER – Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United's goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.

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Fernandes has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer's top division.

Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third - three points clear of Villa in fourth.

At the other end of the standings Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Crystal Palace and Leeds also drew 0-0.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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