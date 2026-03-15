Bruno Fernandes closes in on Premier League assists record as Man United beats Aston Villa 3-1
James Robson
Associated Press
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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
MANCHESTER – Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Fernandes provided assists for two of United's goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.
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Fernandes has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer's top division.
Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third - three points clear of Villa in fourth.
At the other end of the standings Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.