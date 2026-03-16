Going Dancing: Virginia women earn a No. 10 seed for NCAA Tournament

Virginia guard Paris Clark (1) plays Vanderbilt in an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia women have earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Cavaliers are set to play Arizona State in Iowa City in a “First Four” game on Thursday, March 19. The winner will then play No. 7 Georgia.

Virginia most recently loss to Clemson in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament. In her fourth season as head coach, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton guided the Cavaliers back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018.

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The Cavaliers hold a 19-11 overall record, 11-7 in ACC play.