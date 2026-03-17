Expect a festive WBC final crowd as the US plays Venezuela at an uncomfortable political moment

The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating Italy at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI – After nearly getting eliminated in the group stage last week, the United States plays Venezuela for the World Baseball Classic championship on Tuesday night in a game with political overtones.

Aaron Judge, Roman Anthony and Kyle Schwarber lead a U.S. lineup seeking to win the Americans' second title and first title since 2017.

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“Putting U.S. on your chest and going out there and competing obviously means the world,” said Nolan McLean, a 24-year-old rookie pitcher who starts for the U.S. against Eduardo Rodríguez.

Venezuela, headed by All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr., Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez, seeks it first championship in the sixth edition of an event that launched in 2006. Miami and its suburbs have a large Venezuelan population, and the team has had a festive fan presence at loanDepot park.

“As Venezuelan players, we are playing for our country,” Garcia said after Monday night's 4-2 semifinal win over Italy. “And, of course, putting Latin America in a high position, showing that we have great baseball, we have great talent.”

Players and coaches avoided discussing the political turmoil between the U.S. and Venezuela, heightened since the U.S. military captured Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro in January.

“We’re here to speak baseball,” Acuña said. “Our country deserves the game tomorrow.”

U.S. President Donald Trump referenced Venezuela's tournament advancement in a social media post, writing: “Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?"

Venezuela upset three-time winner Japan 8-5 on Saturday in its first semifinal since losing to South Korea in 2009.

“This is the responsibility that I take to give joy to my country,” manager Omar López said. “It was the dream that I shared with everyone, to be in this situation.”

Mark DeRosa is managing the U.S. in the tournament for the second time after losing 3-2 to Japan in the 2023 final, a game that memorably ended with Shohei Ohtani striking out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout. The Americans beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 on Sunday on homers by Gunnar Henderson and Anthony to reach the championship.

“I feel like we haven’t played our complete game yet,” Henderson said.

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