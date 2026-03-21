Jennings named Liberty football coach

BEDFORD, Va. – Liberty High School has named Scott Jennings its new head football coach, the school announced.

Jennings brings 22 years of coaching experience in the Seminole District, including 15 seasons at Liberty under former coach Chris Watts. He has also served on the coaching staffs at Jefferson Forest High School and, most recently, Amherst County High School.

Over the course of his career, Jennings has coached nearly every position and spent 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator.

School officials cited Jennings’ experience, leadership and familiarity with the program as key factors in the decision, expressing confidence he will lead the Minutemen into the upcoming fall season.