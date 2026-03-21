NCAA Women’s Tournament | Johnson, Smith lead Virginia past Georgia in OT

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson (21) drives past Georgia guard Trinity Turner during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Ia. – At the NCAA Women’s Tournament, No. 10 Virginia defeated No. 7 Georgia in overtime, 82-73.

The Cavaliers had a strong opening quarter, paced by Sa’Myah Smith who scored 12 of her 23 points. The Bulldogs responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Cavs 27-18 to take a one-point lead into halftime.

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In the second half, Virginia mounted a comeback and found itself trailing by three with just seconds remaining in regulation. Romi Levy hit a bank shot three pointer to tie the game at 71 to force overtime.

That’s when the Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 to earn the First Round win.

Kymora Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points, Levy added 14. Georgia’s Mia Wollfolk led the Bulldogs with 27 points.

Virginia will play the winner of the Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson matchup on Monday.