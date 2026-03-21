NCAA Women’s Tournament | Johnson, Smith lead Virginia past Georgia in OT

IOWA CITY, Ia. – At the NCAA Women’s Tournament, No. 10 Virginia defeated No. 7 Georgia in overtime, 82-73.
The Cavaliers had a strong opening quarter, paced by Sa’Myah Smith who scored 12 of her 23 points. The Bulldogs responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Cavs 27-18 to take a one-point lead into halftime.
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In the second half, Virginia mounted a comeback and found itself trailing by three with just seconds remaining in regulation. Romi Levy hit a bank shot three pointer to tie the game at 71 to force overtime.
That’s when the Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 to earn the First Round win.
Kymora Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points, Levy added 14. Georgia’s Mia Wollfolk led the Bulldogs with 27 points.
Virginia will play the winner of the Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson matchup on Monday.