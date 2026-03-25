Perseverance highlights Rail Yard Dawgs as the regular season nears end

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have clinched a playoff berth for the sixth time in the franchise’s 10-year history, overcoming a season marked by injuries and roster challenges.

Roanoke enters the final weekend of the regular season with four players still on injured reserve. Despite those setbacks, the team received a boost with the return of forwards Gustav Müller and CJ Vallerian, who were recently called up to the ECHL and rejoin the lineup just in time for the final home games.

Coach Dan Bremner said the team’s physical style of play has been a defining characteristic throughout the season, even as it has contributed to injuries.

“We’ve wanted to initiate a lot of that contact and make sure that it’s a battle every night,” Bremner said. “If we’re initiating that battle, we already have the upper hand. That being said, it comes with its risks and guys getting injured. It’s unfortunate, and we want them back in our lineup, but it’s a price we’re paying with playing this consistent style of hockey.”

Bremner added that the team has embraced the intensity of preparing for what they hope is a long postseason run.

“The intensity is through the roof,” he said. “Guys are hooting and hollering out there, having fun but also competing at a really high level.”

Roanoke will close out the regular season at home this weekend, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.