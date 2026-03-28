Widmar Sets Franchise Record as Rail Yard Dawgs Top Marksmen

ROANOKE, Va. — The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 6-1 on Friday night at Berglund Center, powered by a record-setting performance from Joe Widmar.

Widmar recorded three assists to reach 73 points on the season, breaking the franchise single-season record previously held by Nick Ford.

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Noah Finstrom opened the scoring at 2:07 of the first period off assists from Travis Broughman and Gustav Müller. Khristian Acosta added his fourth goal of the season later in the period, giving Roanoke a 2-0 lead.

Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 17-5 in the opening period.

John Moncovich scored 18 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Roanoke responded with four unanswered goals.

Broughman scored twice in an 11-minute span to extend the lead to 4-1. His second goal, assisted by Widmar and Matt O’Dea, tied Widmar with Ford’s record.

Widmar broke the record 55 seconds later, assisting on a one-timer by Dominiks Marcinkevics to make it 5-1.

Marcinkevics added another goal in the third period to cap the scoring.

Austyn Roudebush made his 224th career appearance in net, tying the SPHL record for most games played by a goaltender. Roanoke limited Fayetteville to 23 shots.