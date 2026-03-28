Skip to main content
Clear icon
49º
Join Insider
Trending
Education Department directs student loan borrowers in SAVE plan to prepare for repayment
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash, sheriff says
The Current

Sports

Widmar Sets Franchise Record as Rail Yard Dawgs Top Marksmen

Spencer Pierce, WSLS Sports Anchor/Reporter

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. — The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 6-1 on Friday night at Berglund Center, powered by a record-setting performance from Joe Widmar.

Widmar recorded three assists to reach 73 points on the season, breaking the franchise single-season record previously held by Nick Ford.

Recommended Videos

Noah Finstrom opened the scoring at 2:07 of the first period off assists from Travis Broughman and Gustav Müller. Khristian Acosta added his fourth goal of the season later in the period, giving Roanoke a 2-0 lead.

Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 17-5 in the opening period.

John Moncovich scored 18 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Roanoke responded with four unanswered goals.

Broughman scored twice in an 11-minute span to extend the lead to 4-1. His second goal, assisted by Widmar and Matt O’Dea, tied Widmar with Ford’s record.

Widmar broke the record 55 seconds later, assisting on a one-timer by Dominiks Marcinkevics to make it 5-1.

Marcinkevics added another goal in the third period to cap the scoring.

Austyn Roudebush made his 224th career appearance in net, tying the SPHL record for most games played by a goaltender. Roanoke limited Fayetteville to 23 shots.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.