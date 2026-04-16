Singer leading Jackie Robinson festivities collapses before White Sox game against Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays stands for the Star-Spangled Banner on Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – A singer leading the “Jackie Robinson Day” festivities before the Chicago White Sox's game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night collapsed and was taken to a hospital.

The White Sox said Gerald Chaney of Chicago was alert after he collapsed while performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” He was a few words into the hymn considered the Black national anthem when he stopped. He started again and collapsed.

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Emergency medical technicians tended to Chaney for several minutes before he was loaded onto a gurney and taken from the field. The teams watched from their dugouts. The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb