Salem, Cave Spring boys lacrosse earn Thursday night wins

ROANOKE, Va. – In lacrosse action Thursday night, defending Class 4 state champion Salem earned a home win against perrenial powerhouse E.C. Glass, 13-5. The Spartans jumped to an early 6-0 advantage with Richard Hof holding the Hilltoppers scoreless in the opening quarter while Parker Dallas scored the first two goals of the game.

Roanoke County rivals clashed as Cave Spring battled Hidden Valley on the newly installed turf field at Bruce Mahan field. While the Titan tried to keep pace early with goals from Gray Hutchinson and Oliver Lichenstein, the Knights prevailed with the 14-6 victory.