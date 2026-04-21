Liberty’s Jamey Chadwell “Headed in a Better Direction” following winter surgery

Saturday was an opportunity for Liberty football fans to catch their team in action at the Spring Showcase, but also to see Head Coach Jamey Chadwell for the first time in months.

The Flames Head Coach underwent surgery in January for a serious but treatable medical condition. The 48-year-old had just recently completed his third season with the Flames before the surgery, but Saturday he looked back to normal, joking with his players and even offering fans season tickets and his players a pizza party.

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It was evident how excited Chadwell was to be back out on the gridiron.

“It’s been great to be here and be on the field. It’s been good for me and my recovery as I’m going through it. I’m heading in a great direction. I’m way better than what I was for sure. I wish I could tell you I was where I’d love to be. I’m not. This process is a slower process than I want to be. I have made some tremendous strides. Being around this group and the coaches has been good for me and part of my recovery.”

The Flames open up their season on September 5th against James Madison.