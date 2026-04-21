RVWA holds Hall of Fame Ceremony, Fleming’s Reynolds named Coach of the Year

A big night at the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday night.

Scholarships and awards including the first ever Female Wrestler of the Year were given out - and of course inductions into the Hall of Fame. Inductees included Michael Bryant, Dave Burns, Chris Nininger and Jason Waelti.

Recommended Videos

William Fleming Head Coach D’Angelo Reynolds was honored with a Coach of the Year Award. For Coach Reynolds, he helped lead William Fleming to a historic year in which they sent five wrestlers to state championship matches, but says the award is just as much about his team as it is for him.

“I just try to leave my mark,” said Reynolds. “Sometimes the mark that you leave isn’t a good mark, but I just do everything that I can and leave the best mark that I can on everybody that I touch, everybody I come across. This is bigger than me. It’s William Fleming, it’s Roanoke City Schools, it’s Coach Miller. I’m just a face. I’m just a face of something beautiful that’s growing behind it.”