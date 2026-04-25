5th annual Spartan Classic

SALEM, Va. – More than 200 golfers representing 50 teams took to the greens at Hanging Rock Golf Club for the fifth annual Spartan Classic, a community-driven fundraiser supporting Salem athletics.

The event brought together Salem High School alumni, local businesses, former players and coaches, all contributing to an effort that benefits both the football program and the broader Salem Sports Foundation.

Salem’s Don Holter said the continued support from the community has been meaningful, especially as the event grows each year.

“It touches me deeply,” Holter said. “We have a menagerie and a collection of characters in our city, and a lot of them have played in it year after year after year. Our Salem Sports Foundation does a tremendous job supporting all the student athletes in our city, and it’s a great collaboration with Salem football.”

The Spartan Classic has become a staple event for the Salem community, highlighting the connection between past and present athletes while helping fund opportunities for current student-athletes across multiple sports programs.