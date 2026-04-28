Midfielder Vitinha starts for PSG against Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha during a training sessionin Liverpool, England, Monday April 13, 2026, one day ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

PARIS – Vitinha was picked in midfield for titleholder Paris Saint-Germain against six-time champion Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

The influential midfielder missed PSG's last two games with a right heel injury. He was in a three-man midfield alongside João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery. The latter was preferred to he returning Fabián Ruiz, who was only recently returned from injury.

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Bayern lined up as expected with Jamal Musiala in a playmaker role behind striker Harry Kane, who had 53 goals this season heading into the game in Paris. Swiss referee Sandro Schärer took charge.

Musiala sustained a broken leg against PSG at last summer's Club World Cup.

Coach Vincent Kompany's Bayern has already clinched a record-extending 35th Bundesliga championship and is chasing a treble. Kompany was suspended so assistant Aaron Danks took over on the touchline at Parc des Princes. Bayern won 2-1 in Paris in the group stage in November with left winger Luis Díaz scoring twice.

Two-time finalist PSG was appearing in its third straight semifinal and Bayern had not lost in any competition since Jan. 24.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid hosts London club Arsenal on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer