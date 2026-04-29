Yetzer named Coach of the Year by The Open Mat

The Open Mat has named Roanoke College’s Nate Yetzer as its Coach of the Year. The Maroons were undefeated in the dual meet season and ranked number one in the nation.

They brought home their first ever national duals title, followed up by claiming their 54th consecutive ODAC title as well. The team had their best finish ever at the NCAA DIII championships, with four All-Americans and national runner up Mark Samuel.

Recommended Videos

Yetzer earned multiple accolades for his coaching efforts this past season.