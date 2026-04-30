Rockbridge County holds signing day for a dozen student-athletes

LEXINGTON, Va. – Rockbridge County High School showcased the breadth of its athletic program as 12 senior student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent during a ceremony held outside the school this week.

The group reflects a wide range of sports, highlighting the Wildcats’ diverse offerings.

From the football program, Marquez Flowers and Aiden Meyers will continue their careers at Southern Virginia, with Meyers also set to play lacrosse. Caleb Robinson will also attend Southern Virginia as a two-sport athlete, while Price Lunsford is headed to Roanoke College for football.

In other sports, Trenten Cash will run cross country at Presbyterian, and Harrison Tanner will play golf at Southern Virginia. Mackenzie McCormick signed to play volleyball at Eastern Mennonite, while Sadie Moore will continue her softball career at Roanoke College.

Lucy Boller-Pinkham is set to play soccer at Greensboro. Riley McDaniel will cheer at Randolph, Nadia Gaydos will play lacrosse at Christopher Newport, and Olivia Hickman will compete in equestrian at Washington and Lee.

Athletic director Anthony Marasco said the group exemplifies the school’s commitment to offering a variety of athletic opportunities.

“I think it just shows our versatility as an athletic program,” Marasco said. “The ability to touch into all the different sports. I’ve come from some other schools that don’t have lacrosse or equestrian. To offer that to these kids is awesome because we want to give them every opportunity to participate in sports. We love that we can get kids into any different sport.”

The signing class underscores the depth of talent in Rockbridge County and the opportunities available for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level.