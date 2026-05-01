High School Baseball: Franklin County Eagles soar past Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, 14-1

DALEVILLE, Va. – In high school baseball Thursday night, two Blue Ridge District teams clashed on the diamond. Earlier in April, Lord Botetourt topped Franklin County 9-8 but the Eagles got revenge in the second meeting--a 14-1 victory.

The Cavaliers jumped to an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Brady Kish in the first inning. But it was a short-lived lead as the Eagles dropped four runs in the second inning.

With the win, Franklin County extended its win streak to seven games and improved to a record of 12-2 this season.