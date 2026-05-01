Nance named Liberty girls hoops coach

BEDFORD, Va. – Liberty High School has named a new head coach for its girls basketball program, turning to a familiar face to lead the team forward.

Catherine Nance, a Liberty alum, has been selected to take over the program after spending the past six seasons involved at multiple levels. Nance served one year as a varsity assistant coach and also held the role of middle school head coach within the program.

Recommended Videos

In addition to her work at the school, Nance brings experience from the AAU circuit, where she coached several players who are currently on Liberty’s roster.

She takes over a program coming off a strong season that included a run to the state quarterfinals. Liberty was led in part by All-State honoree Shania Brown.

Nance now steps into the head coaching role aiming to build on that recent success while continuing her connection to the program she once played for.