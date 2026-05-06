Bassett’s Johnson steps down as head football coach

After leading his alma mater for the last nine seasons, Brandon Johnson has decided to step down as head football coach at Bassett High School.

Johnson confirmed the news with 10 Sports Tuesday night.

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Introduced in February of 2017, Johnson inherited a program that hadn’t reached the postseason since 2012. During his tenure, the Bengals racked up 47 wins, having reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

Johnson’s hire did more than deliver wins--it introduced and revitalized an “All In” culture.

“I don’t focus growth on wins and losses. I focus growth on did we get better from August to November and in year one I think that’s what’s going to be my baseline you know I’m not looking at last year’s record. I’m not looking at what these kids have done in the past, because the future is now,” Johnson said when first introduced in 2017.