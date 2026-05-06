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Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown fined $50,000 by the NBA for public criticism of playoff officiating

Associated Press

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Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown is pictured during the final minutes of Game 7 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Saturday, May 2, 2026 in Boston. (AP Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown reacts during the second half of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Friday, April 24, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jaylen Brown de los Celtics de Boston, a la izquierda, sube para un tiro ante Kelly Oubre Jr. de los 76ers de Filadelfia durante la primera mitad del tercer juego de una serie de playoffs de baloncesto de la NBA de primera ronda, el viernes 24 de abril de 2026, en Filadelfia. (AP Foto/Matt Slocum)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown is pictured during the final minutes of Game 7 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, Saturday, May 2, 2026 in Boston. (AP Photo/Jim Davis)

NEW YORK – The NBA has fined Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown $50,000 for public criticism of game officials following Boston's first-round exit from the playoffs.

The fine was announced by NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones on Tuesday night, two days after Brown said in a livestream he hosts that game officials “clearly had an agenda” to call fouls against him for "pushing off" when he drove toward the basket while handling the ball.

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“There’s some referees that need to be investigated,” Brown said on the livestream Sunday, a day after the Celtics' 109-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

“Every good basketball player does this. What are y’all talking about? They clearly had an agenda,” Brown said.

Brown was previously fined $35,000 in January after a two-minute postgame rant about the officiating following Boston's loss to San Antonio.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.