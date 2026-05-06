Football to golf: Hidden Valley grad Sam Dragovich leading the drive as Links365 owner

ROANOKE, Va. – Golfing in southwest Virginia is in full swing, with lots of people ready to take advantage of the good weather. But hitting the greens and fairways can be intimidating for some of us. So if you’re like me and want less fanfare, perhaps Links365 is the place to go.

“The ultimate goal for Links365 is to keep it a private exclusive space, you know, it’s a capped membership, so whenever you want to come in and have your time to, you know, enjoy this golf sanctuary, you can do that,” said owner Sam Dragovich.

He took over back in February, focused on building and expanding upon the company’s original goal.

“I’m actually just starting to give lessons, you know, I’m about to go get my teaching certificate, so that’s going to be offered to members as well. That’s the whole thing I’m trying to do here is create value,” Dragovich said.

If his name sounds familiar, think high school football. Dragovich was a starting quarterback for Hidden Valley, earning 1st and 10 honors during his junior season before finishing with all-district and all-region accolades.

He says his experience with the Titans and then Bridgewater College gave him the drive now as a business owner.

“I think the biggest thing I learned through college, athletics, high school athletics, is not to make it about myself, because then you’re kind of closed off to learning other things if you’re always focused on--how was my practice today, how did I grade out at practice, how did I grade out at the game, how did I do on this test, how did I do on that, how did I do this, because then you’re not worried about, you know, how can I make this person’s day better.”

With skill levels ranging from beginners to those who simply want to perfect their craft, Dragovich is committed to teaching the right approach to the game of golf, with the goal of perhaps expanding the Links365 brand.

“The goal would be to open up more locations, so that, you know, members can have their space in here and we’re not just overrunning it, you know. We’re going to be able to have that space and then expansion would look like opening new ones.” For more on Links365, click here.