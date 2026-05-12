All-ODAC Softball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular-season champion and nationally top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University dominated the 2026 All-ODAC softball awards, but Roanoke College also earned strong representation with four players receiving all-conference honors.

Roanoke junior outfielder Carsyn Michaels highlighted the Maroons’ selections by earning first-team All-ODAC recognition after moving up from the second team a season ago.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Wesleyan sophomore pitcher Hannah Hearl was named ODAC Pitcher of the Year, while teammate Morgan Tucker earned Player of the Year honors. Marlins coach Brandon Elliott collected Coach of the Year recognition, and Randolph-Macon pitcher Sierra Kegley was selected Rookie of the Year.

Roanoke’s Heather McQueeney joined Michaels on the all-conference list with a second-team selection in the outfield. The Maroons added three third-team honorees in Baylee Compton, Charlotte Gale and Haleigh Vaughan.

The awards continued a strong season for Roanoke, which remained among the ODAC’s top programs throughout the spring and qualified for the conference tournament.

Virginia Wesleyan finished the regular season unbeaten at 43-0 and later captured its third straight ODAC championship.