Salem boys, girls lacrosse both edge Patrick Henry in overtime

Monday night saw two matchups between both Salem and Patrick Henry boys and girls lacrosse, both in which ended in one goal Salem victories.

In boys lacrosse, Salem boys lacrosse avenged their early season loss to PH by narrowly beating them 10-9 on home turf.

Salem trailed for the majority of the first half but were in striking distance through the entirety of the game, enough to squeak out a late-season win.

The Spartans improve to 12-1 and turn to face Jefferson Forest on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while PH looks to regroup against Glass on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

On the girls side, it was another overtime winner for the Spartans, but in different fashion. The Spartans were up big heading into the half but squandered their lead, but ultimately regained it and scored the game winner in OT.

Salem turns to take on Rockbridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m. while PH takes on Hidden Valley Thursday at 5:30 p.m.