Tiger Woods’ lawyer and prosecutors are set to argue over prescription records in Florida DUI case

FILE - In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods sits in an unmarked police vehicle as he speaks with law enforcement personnel following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

STUART, Fla. – Tiger Woods ' attorney and prosecutors are set to argue Tuesday about whether the golfer's prescription drug records should be handed over to the state following his March arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County. Prosecutors have issued a subpoena seeking copies of all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March. Defense attorney Doug Duncan said in a court filing last month that Woods has a constitutional right to privacy when it comes to his prescription medications.

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If the judge determines the drug records are necessary, Duncan has also asked for a protective order limiting their release only to prosecutors, law enforcement officers, state experts and Woods' defense team.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. A sheriff’s office report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket, and he showed signs of impairment after his SUV clipped a truck's trailer and rolled onto its side.

Woods was traveling at high speeds on a beachside, residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph (nearly 50 kph) speed limit when his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to an incident report. Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test, authorities said.