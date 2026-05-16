Man City faces crisis-hit Chelsea in FA Cup final at Wembley

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, celebrates with Manchester City's Rayan Cherki at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

LONDON – Manchester City takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to end a two-year losing streak in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.

City has lost to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the last two finals, having won it in 2023.

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It’s a record fourth final in a row for Pep Guardiola’s team, which is in contention for a domestic trophy treble, having already won the English League Cup. City is also second in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal with two rounds to go.

City faces a Chelsea team at Wembley that is in turmoil after a crisis-hit season that has seen the Club World Cup champion fire two coaches since the turn of the year.

It is relying on novice interim coach Calum McFarlane to try to end the campaign on a high and deny Guardiola what would be his 17th major trophy at City and his 35th overall.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer