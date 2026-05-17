Former Radford standout Landen Clark returns home for football camp

There’s nothing like giving back to your community, and that couldn’t ring truer for Landen Clark, who returned to his alma mater for a football camp.

The former Radford High School football player has gone on to make a name for himself on the collegiate landscape. The quarterback recently transferred from Elon into the SEC, where he’ll suit up for the LSU Tigers this upcoming season.

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Clark is coming off a season in which he threw for over 2300 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s certainly an inspiration to those around him and those growing up in Radford - and will always be a helping hand to those in the community.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” said Clark. “Especially to do it at a place, you know, where we got to accomplish something that we’ve been working towards. It’s just kind of important to me to show these kids there’s people out there who are here for you. I want to do everything I can to make sure these kids always have an outlet. If these kids ever have a question or something, don’t hesitate. I’m here. I’ve been through everything. I’ve lived in your shoes. It always helps to have a helping hand throughout this whole thing.”