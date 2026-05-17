UVA softball season comes to a close against Tennessee

Virginia is heading to the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2017

Virginia’s postseason run ended Sunday with a 5-1 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Knoxville Regional final, as Cavaliers coach Joanna Hardin’s club was unable to solve Lady Vols ace Karlyn Pickens.

Virginia (38-21) tied the game in the third inning when Macee Eaton doubled to left-center to score Jade Hylton, but Tennessee answered with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away.

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Pickens, one of the nation’s top pitchers and the No. 1 overall pick in the recent AUSL Draft, threw a complete game for Tennessee, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.

Virginia threatened in the fourth after loading the bases with two outs, but Pickens induced a groundout to escape the jam and preserve Tennessee’s lead. The Cavaliers managed only one hit the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional after posting another 38-win season and securing their third consecutive tournament appearance. Virginia was led throughout the year by Eaton, who carried a .443 batting average into regional play, while pitchers Courtney Layne and Eden Bigham anchored the staff.

Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional round for the fourth straight season and will face Georgia next weekend in Knoxville.