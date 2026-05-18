Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk raise trophies for war-torn Ukraine on the tennis court

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy after winning against United States' Coco Gauff at the end of the women's final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME – It’s more than just poignant and intentional handshake snubs from Ukrainian players on the tennis courts these days.

With Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk leading the way, there have been trophies to raise, too.

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Svitolina’s Italian Open title over the weekend made it back-to-back WTA 1000 titles for Ukraine after Kostyuk’s Madrid Open victory two weeks earlier.

Three days after one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv in the 4-year-old war with Russia, Svitolina paid tribute Saturday during the trophy presentation to “all the people back in Ukraine who’ve been supporting me, been watching at nights being in the bomb shelters.

“It’s been really heavy for the past couple of weeks for Ukraine. … I feel all the love. Thank you. Slava Ukraini!” Svitolina said after her victory over Coco Gauff, invoking the watchword of Ukrainians — “Glory to Ukraine.”

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Thursday that flattened a Kyiv apartment building was 24, including three teenagers.

Likewise, in Madrid, Kostyuk finished her victory speech with “glory to God and glory to Ukraine.”

Svitolina No. 3 in the race rankings

Svitolina’s third Italian Open title came eight years after her previous trophy in Rome. It also follows a maternity break in 2022 that made her work her way back from a ranking that year of No. 236.

She’s now back in the top 10 (No. 7) at age 31 and heading to the French Open, which starts on Sunday, as a Grand Slam title contender again.

In the season-long race rankings that take into account only this year, Svitolina is No. 3 behind only Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina beat three reigning Grand Slam champions in succession at the Foro Italico: Rybakina (this year’s Australian Open champion) in the quarterfinals, Iga Swiatek (last year’s Wimbledon champion) in the semifinals, and Gauff (last year’s French Open winner) in the final.

“This is one of the toughest draws that I had in a tournament,” Svitolina said. “I’m very proud of the way that I’ve been handling myself and handling the nerves and being consistent.”

Kostyuk on an 11-match winning streak

Kostyuk’s victory in Madrid — the biggest title of her career — came immediately after she won another clay-court title in Rouen, France.

She withdrew from the Italian Open due to hip and ankle issues but will go to Roland Garros on an 11-match winning streak

“She always has been a very strong player,” Svitolina said. “Now she’s more consistent.”

Svitolina and No. 15 Kostyuk lead seven Ukrainians in the top 100 of the rankings.

“Taking in consideration the war and everything, what’s happening in our country, I think it’s great inspiration for (the) younger generation,” Svitolina said. “It shows that it is possible. Especially for girls back in Ukraine, it’s a great example.”

Still no handshakes with Russians, Belarusians

When Kostyuk beat Russian opponent Mirra Andreeva in the Madrid final, she didn’t shake her hand at the net. That’s been the protocol for Ukrainian players with opponents from Russia and its ally Belarus since the war started. Players from Russia and Belarus have been made to compete with neutral status and without their national flags

In a political shift this month, though, the International Olympic Committee said athletes from Belarus should once again compete with their full national identity.

“The war is still ongoing. Still rockets are going to Ukraine,” Svitolina said. “Those two countries still considered aggressors. For us it’s very sad and very painful to see this even considered.”

Svitolina's husband Monfils to retire

While Svitolina has been winning more often on the court lately, her husband and French player Gael Monfils could get more attention at his final Roland Garros before he retires at the end of the year.

“It’s going to be very, very busy, but in the same way I think very special for us as a family and of course for him personally,” Svitolina said. “Just going to enjoy and give it his best shot. The last one.”

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis