Around the Way with EJ: Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m back with another slate of fun, interesting and exciting features on season six of Around the Way with EJ.

It’s a junior golf tournament that started over four decades ago. The Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament is widely recognized as one of the premier junior golf events in the country. It has a rich history of attracting many of the game’s future collegiate and professional stars.

Players compete over 54 holes at the historic Roanoke Country Club, a classic Donald Ross-inspired layout known for its rolling terrain, challenging greens, and championship-caliber test of golf.

In addition to showcasing elite junior golf, the tournament also serves a larger mission within the community. All proceeds from the Scott Robertson Memorial benefit First Tee — Roanoke Valley, an organization dedicated to providing young people of all backgrounds the opportunity to develop life skills through the game of golf.

In this discussion, tournament chairman John Newton highlights what makes the competition so special and the great benefits it brings to the greater Roanoke Valley.