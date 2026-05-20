Franklin County baseball & softball advance to Blue Ridge District finals

Tuesday was an exciting day for the Eagles of Franklin County, as their baseball team took down Lord Botetourt 7-2 and softball team walked off on Lord Botetourt 9-8, with both teams advancing to a championship game appearance.

For the baseball team, it was an early battle against the Cavaliers with neither team gaining any sort of edge and both squads making spectacular defensive plays.

The Eagles broke through in the bottom of the third with three runs and would add a run in every inning from then on.

For Franklin County softball, they were in a back-and-forth game with LB, as the Cavaliers held the lead for the majority of the game until Kamari Holland blasted a three-run home run to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead.

Lord Botetourt would bite back though, scoring two runs in the top of the 7th to force Franklin County’s hand, but the Eagles would answer scoring two runs of their own and walking off, heading to the championship.

Both Eagles teams will head to Northside for their championship games on Friday.