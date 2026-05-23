Barbashev, Eichel score in 2:07 span, Golden Knights stun Avs 3-1 to take 2-0 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev, center, is congratulated by Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Rasmus Andersson, left, and Noah Hanifin during the third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, May 22, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored in a 2:07 span in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights stunned the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Eichel tied it, then set up Barbashev for the go-ahead goal with 8:38 remaining. Barbashev added an empty-netter with 1:03 remaining. The comeback stunned the capacity crowd and wiped out the top-seeded Avalanche's 1-0 lead.

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By winning twice at Ball Arena, the Golden Knights put the Avalanche in a huge hole. Since 1982, road teams that started 2-0 in the conference finals have a 13-0 series record.

Carter Hart had another stellar performance, stopping 29 shots. He made 36 saves in a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Colorado was cruising after Ross Colton opened the scoring in the first period.

Eichel lined a shot past Scott Wedgewood for his first goal in 11 games to get Vegas on the board. The Golden Knights then took advantage of a turnover as Eichel sent a pass to Barbashev, who rang in a shot off the post.

Game 3 is Sunday in Las Vegas. The Avalanche are hoping to have star defenseman Cale Makar back in the lineup. He has missed the last two games because of an upper-body injury.

Before the Golden Knights' rally, the Avalanche were 45-0-0 when leading after two periods in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Vegas struggled on the power play, going 0 of 4. The team also saw defenseman Brayden McNabb limp to the locker room in the first period soon after taking a check along the boards. He returned for the third period.

Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson briefly left late in the second period after delivering a check on Barbashev and then ramming his face into the boards.

Wedgewood had 22 saves.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl