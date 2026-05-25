Hokies, Cavaliers and Flames earn at-large bids to NCAA tournament

FILE - The NCAA logo is seen on a baseball during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game between Louisiana-Lafayette and Mississippi State in Lafayette, La., June 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty all heard their names called during Monday afternoon’s NCAA baseball selection show.

There were a handful of surprises, starting with Virginia Tech. It was no surprise the Hokies made the field, but their seeding and regional placement raised eyebrows.

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Virginia Tech joins a regional in Los Angeles that includes UCLA, WCC champion Saint Mary’s and Big West champion Cal Poly.

The Hokies are the only team in the regional that will have to cross a state line to get there.

Tech opens play against Cal Poly on Friday at 8 p.m.

Virginia will play in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, regional hosted by Southern Miss. The Cavaliers face Conference USA champion Jacksonville State on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks are coming off a 10-0 win over Liberty, which still earned an at-large bid.

The Flames will travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on Boston College on Friday at 2 p.m. The 2026 Liberty squad became the fourth team in program history to win 41 or more games in a season.