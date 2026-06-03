E.C. Glass boys, Rockbridge Co. girls claim Region 4D lacrosse titles

ROANOKE, Va. – Region 4D lacrosse champions were crowned Tuesday night on both the boys and girls side.

The Salem boys entered their matchup with E.C. Glass as the defending two-time region champs. But the Hilltoppers were on a mission to reign supreme again. It proved to be a 2-2 game at halftime.

The Spartans would pull head 4-2 in the third quarter before E.C. Glass closed in four unanswered goals. Salem fought hard to the end but the Hilltoppers earned the 7-6 win to claim their first Regino 4D title since 2023.

E.C. Glass will get to host a state quarterfinal while Salem will play on the road at Broad Run.

On the girls side of Region 4D, Rockbridge County earned its sixth consecutive title after beating Salem, 22-2. The Wildcats will host a state quarterfinals game on Friday while Salem will be on the road.