HVCC Tennis Center preps for big weekend featuring national series

SALEM, Va. – Some of the region’s top tennis players and rising professionals will converge on Hidden Valley Country Club this weekend as the HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Series makes its stop in the Roanoke Valley.

The tournament is part of the rapidly expanding HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Series, a developmental tour designed to provide aspiring professional players with high-level competition, ranking opportunities and prize money as they work toward advancing their careers. The series recently expanded to more than 300 tournaments annually through a partnership between HotelPlanner Tour and UTR Sports.

Hosted at the tennis center at Hidden Valley Country Club, the event will feature competitors from across Virginia and neighboring states, including players from Richmond, Charlottesville, the Washington, D.C., area and North Carolina.

Tournament organizers say the event provides a unique opportunity for local players to test themselves against stronger competition without having to travel long distances.

“For local players, they have a great opportunity to compete against players who are above their level,” Hidden Valley Tennis Director Eduardo Rincon said. “And so we’re hosting players from Richmond, Charlottesville, the D.C. area, North Carolina. It’s a great opportunity for everybody to be at one place and get great competition.”

The HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Series is built around UTR ratings, which aim to match players against competitors of similar skill levels while still creating pathways for advancement. Events across the series offer prize money and competitive opportunities for players ranging from collegiate athletes to those pursuing professional careers.

For the Roanoke Valley tennis community, the tournament brings a level of competition rarely seen locally and gives area players a chance to measure themselves against talent from across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Competition is scheduled throughout the weekend at Hidden Valley, with players battling for prize money, UTR ranking points and valuable match experience as they continue their pursuit of higher-level tennis opportunities.

For signup information and more, click here.