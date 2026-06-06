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FIFA to allow factory-sealed, disposable water bottles into World Cup stadiums

Associated Press

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England forwards Harry Kane, right, and Marcus Rashford work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field, is seen with new signage as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Temporary fencing with FIFA World Cup 2026 signage is set up outside SoFi Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium as it is rebranded as Kansas City Stadium, Monday, May 11, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

England forwards Harry Kane, right, and Marcus Rashford work out during a training session for the national soccer team in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

FIFA announced on Friday that it will now allow fans to bring their own water bottles to some stadiums during the World Cup, adjusting a policy that had barred spectators from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament’s 16 stadiums across North America, including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

FIFA in a social media post said fans will be permitted to bring one, soft, plastic, 20-ounce (590 milliliter), factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match taking place in the United States or Canada.

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In a video released by FIFA, Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said fans will still not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles “due to safety and security reasons.”

FIFA stated, “for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”

FIFA’s stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 ounces capacity. On Thursday, the “Stadium Code of Conduct” update was criticized by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.