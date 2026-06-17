Anna Nye wins Class 4 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year Award

The Virginia High School League has announced its 2026 Class 4 All-State Girls Lacrosse Team. Rockbridge County junior midfielder Anna Nye was named Class 4 Player of the Year.

A two-time first-team all-state selection, Nye led Rockbridge County to the state semifinals with a standout junior season. The 5-foot-7 midfielder recorded 61 goals and 65 assists for 126 points. She also collected 47 ground balls, caused 65 turnovers and won 220 draw controls.

For her career, Nye has totaled 323 points, including 174 goals and 149 assists. She also has 151 ground balls, 186 caused turnovers and 598 draw controls.

Among her season highs were 18 draw controls against Loudoun Valley, seven assists against E.C. Glass and nine caused turnovers against Blacksburg.

Nye, the Region Player of the Year each of the past two seasons, has committed to play lacrosse at James Madison University.