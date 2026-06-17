Rail Yard Dawgs release 2026-2027 home schedule

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have released their home game schedule for the 2026-2027 season.

Notable dates include games on Black Friday, New Year’s Eve as well as News Years Day. This upcoming season, the SPHL has expanded to a 60-game schedule with each team playing 30 home games and 30 road games.

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In addition to the expansion of games, two new teams have joined the SPHL in the Athens Rock Lobsters and the Pee Dee Ice Cats.

Roanoke’s regular season opener is set for Friday, October 16 at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets go on sale September 16 at 10:00 a.m.