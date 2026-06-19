Christian Pulisic to miss US World Cup match against Australia because of calf injury United States' Christian Pulisic (10) runs with the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) United States' Christian Pulisic (10) during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) United States' Christian Pulisic celebrates after an own goal by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
United States' Christian Pulisic (10) runs with the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
SEATTLE – U.S. star Christian Pulisic will miss Friday's World Cup match against Australia because of a calf injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Ricardo Pepi.
United States coach Mauricio Pochettino made the announcement during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The move is a setback for a
U.S. team that defeated Paraguay 4-1 in its opener on June 12 and with a win would clinch advancement to the round of 32.
Pulisic left the game at halftime after helping create the opening goal by splitting a pair of defenders before passing to Weston McKennie, then setting up Folarin Balogun for the second goal.
Pochettino said the 27-year-old attacker was kicked in the back of his left calf during a training session ahead of the game and felt tightness during the match.
Pulisic trained on his own in the leadup to the game against Australia.
Pulisic has 33 goals in 87 international appearances.
Pepi was the only addition to the U.S. starting lineup.
___
AP World Cup:
https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Virginia voters to decide fate of same-sex marriage ban in state constitution Roanoke City Schools Superintendent announces retirement Natural Bridge Zoo giraffe calves located Campbell County teen heading back to American Ninja Warrior Patients still paying unnecessary breast cancer screening costs in Virginia Danville’s non-profit facing financial pressures following federal cuts Campbell Co. teen returns to American Ninja Warrior Google’s Data Center plan sparks debate in Botetourt County Natural Bridge Zoo giraffe calves located after extensive search EastLake Community begins healing process in the wake of a tragedy The Least of These Ministry files lawsuit against City of Roanoke Stolen screech owls become wildlife ambassadors at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Tent collapse at Eastlake Community Church anniversary celebration claims life of longtime member NokeFest returns to Roanoke River with music, art, community Dive into safety this summer Martinsville faces higher taxes and fees ⚽ Where to catch the World Cup action in Roanoke! 📲 Lynchburg parents share tips for Internet Safety Month Toebean Cat Cafe is back open after vandals struck Martinsville City leaders take legal action amid ongoing controversy Previous video Next video