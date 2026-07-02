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Mikel Oyarzabal's 2 goals send dominant Spain past Austria 3-0 and into round of 16 at the World Cup

Greg Beacham

Associated Press

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Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Spain's Pedro Porro (12) celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal with Alex Baena during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch (11) and Spain's Pau Cubarsi go for a header during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Spain's Alex Baena (15) challenges for the ball against Austria's Stefan Posch (5) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Spain beat Austria 3-0 on Thursday for its first World Cup victory in a knockout match since winning the title in 2010.

Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament while dominating possession and demonstrating the offensive creativity across its vaunted lineup.

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Spain also has yet to allow a goal at this year's World Cup, with Unai Simón keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet.

La Roja will next face the winner of Portugal’s match against Croatia in Dallas on Monday in the round of 16.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.