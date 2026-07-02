SPHL all-time wins leader Austyn Roudebush signs with Fresno Falcons

FRESNO, Calif. – Former Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs standout Austyn Roudebush is heading west after signing with the Fresno Falcons for the 2026-27 season, the Federal Prospects Hockey League expansion franchise announced.

Roudebush leaves the Southern Professional Hockey League as the league’s all-time leader in regular-season victories by a goaltender with 127 career wins. He also owns the SPHL records for postseason victories with 15 and career games played by a goaltender.

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The 33-year-old helped lead the Rail Yard Dawgs to the 2023 President’s Cup championship and earned Playoff MVP honors after posting a 7-2 record, a 2.18 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and one shutout during the title run.

Roudebush also became the SPHL’s winningest goaltender during the 2025-26 season, surpassing Peter Di Salvo’s previous record of 111 career victories. He finished his SPHL career with 127 wins after leading the league with 29 victories during the 2024-25 campaign and 24 wins in 2022-23.

“I started my professional career in the United States playing under Iain Duncan and with Parker Moskal on the Mentor Ice Breakers. It was my first experience playing pro hockey in the states, and they settled me in really well,” Roudebush said. “It’s great to have the chance to work with them again here in Fresno.”

The signing reunites Roudebush with Falcons head coach Iain Duncan and team CEO Parker Moskal, both of whom were with the Mentor Ice Breakers when Roudebush began his professional career in the United States.

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Roudebush spent six SPHL seasons with the Rail Yard Dawgs, Birmingham Bulls and Knoxville Ice Bears, establishing himself as one of the league’s most accomplished goaltenders before making the move to the FPHL expansion club.