SPHL announces rule changes for upcoming season

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southern Professional Hockey League announced several rule changes and a revised playoff format for the 2026-27 season following its annual Board of Governors meeting, held June 15-19 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Among the most significant changes is the adoption of a three-point standings system. Teams will earn three points for a regulation victory, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Regulation losses will continue to receive no points.

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The league also approved extending regular-season overtime from five minutes to seven minutes. Overtime will remain a sudden-death, 3-on-3 format. If neither team scores during the extra period, the game will be decided by a shootout.

The shootout format has also been modified. Instead of five shooters in the opening round, each team will now use three shooters. If the score remains tied after three rounds, the shootout will move to sudden death, with every eligible player required to take a shot before any player can shoot a second time.

The Presidents Cup Playoffs will feature the top eight teams in the regular-season standings. All four playoff rounds will now be contested as best-of-five series.

The league also approved a change regarding coincidental minor penalties involving diving or embellishment. If an official signals a penalty and determines the offended player embellished the play enough to warrant a diving or embellishment penalty, only the diving or embellishment penalty will be assessed. The original penalty will be nullified.

In arenas equipped with replay capabilities, coaches will now have one challenge per game. If the challenge is unsuccessful, the team will receive a minor penalty for delay of game.

The criteria for replay challenges remain unchanged and include determining whether: