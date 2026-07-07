VHSL Bringing Class 3 & 4 Football State Championships to Salem

Salem will host four Virginia High School League football state championship games this December.

The Class 3 and Class 4 state championship games will be played at Salem Stadium this season, joining the Class 1 and Class 2 title games that have traditionally been held in Salem.

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The Class 3 and Class 4 championships are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, while the Class 1 and Class 2 championship games will be played Saturday, Dec. 12.