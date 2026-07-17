Scheffler rues missed putts but happy with his game after tee-to-green clinic at the British Open

Scottie Scheffler of the United States putts on the 1st green during the second day of the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Friday, July 17, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

SOUTHPORT – Scottie Scheffler put on a tee-to-green clinic in his second round at the British Open, one he says bodes well for his chances of keeping hold of the shiny claret jug.

All that's left for the world No. 1 is to find his range on the greens.

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Scheffler missed seven birdie putts from 15 feet or less — four of them inside 10 feet — in a bogey-free, second straight 68 at Royal Birkdale that could have yielded so much more.

“I did a lot of good stuff," Scheffler said. "I gave myself a lot of opportunities. Wish I holed a few more putts.”

The two putts for birdie he did make were from 3 feet at No. 5 — the hole where playing partner Bryson DeChambeau incurred a two-stroke post-round penalty — and 6 feet at the par-5 No. 14.

Four shots back from leader Lucas Herbert, Scheffler sees himself in a good position going into the weekend.

“Just continue to knock on the door, continue to give myself opportunities,” he said. “If I continue to strike it like I did today and yesterday over the next couple days, I’ll be in a good spot.”

The last player to retain the British Open title was Padraig Harrington in 2008.

Ten-hut! The Army captain makes the weekend at Birkdale

Marcus Plunkett, who left the Army as a captain to pursue golf, achieved one goal in his British Open debut. He made it to the weekend.

Plunkett was at 2-over par with seven holes to play when he nearly chipped in on the par-5 14th and tapped in for birdie, then had no stress in closing with six pars for a 71. The cut was 1-over 141, and he wound up making it on the number.

“When I got out of the Army and kind of embarked on this journey, this was the goal for sure,” said Plunkett, who currently plays on the Asian Tour. “I got out and just wanted to see how far I could take this. Very grateful and feeling very fortunate and lucky to be in a position like this.”

He was a transportation officer in the U.S. Army, mainly overseeing the movement of convoys. How does that carry over to golf?

“I think the thing that separates a lot of people in the military — if you take out the physical fitness aspect — is just being able to stay calm under pressure and make sound decisions,” he said. “That’s definitely something I try to carry with me.”

David Duval is not finished yet

David Duval has made only one cut the last 13 times the 2001 champion has played in the British Open, and this year's hopes ended with a six-hole stretch he played in 6-over par around the turn. He shot 77 and was headed north to the Senior British Open.

Duval said what hurt him this week was coming over from Firestone in Ohio, where the greens were rolling 13 1/2 on the Stimpmeter. Links greens typically are slower and "I left them all 6 to 10 feet short,” he said.

But he's not done with the British Open just yet.

Duval said he would be back next year for The Open at St. Andrews, always a celebration. The following year is Royal Lytham & St. Annes, where the former No. 1 player won his only major championship in 2001.

“Then I’ll look at where they’re playing after that,” Duval said. “Obviously at this point in my life and career, I have to look at kind of an exit. But if things hold true to the five-year St. Andrews schedule, ’32 would be (when) I’m 60.”

Open champions are exempt through age 60. Duval doesn't turn 61 until November 2032. And he likes the idea of one more walk over the Swilcan Bridge.

“Walk up 18 on Sunday, preferably, and give away my stuff and be done,” he said.

Divots

Harry Hall is the only player to have missed the cut in all four majors this year. Bryson DeChambeau and J.J. Spaun made the cut in a major for the first time. ... The social media post from Tiger Woods on Friday was his first in 40 days. “Lookin' good out there,” he posted to Tommy Fleetwood, who was wearing a Sun Day Red logo (on a light blue shirt).

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AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed to this story.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf