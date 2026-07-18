Former Spain defender Capdevila asks Trump for help getting into the US for the World Cup final

FILE - Spain's Joan Capdevila during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Portugal at the Green Point stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

MADRID – Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for help getting into the United States to watch Spain face Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final, after being denied authorization to travel a decade after playing in an exhibition game in Iran.

In 2010, Capdevila helped Spain win its only men's World Cup title, starting in the final against the Netherlands, and he was a member of the team that won the 2008 European Championship.

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But he is worried he will miss Sunday's final and addressed Trump in a post on X, saying his application for visa-free entry via the country’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization ( ESTA ) was denied. Visitors from select countries who want to enter the U.S. without a visa apply via ESTA.

"“I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump!” Capdevila posted on X on Friday night, adding that his ESTA application was denied.

Capdevila also sent a separate message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tagged the Spanish government’s ministry of sport in his post.

The 48-year-old Capdevila wrote that he wants to be at the game in New Jersey “with all my 2010 teammates” to cheer on the current Spain squad.

Ten years ago, Capdevila was part of a Spanish La Liga legends exhibition team that faced a team of all-stars from Iran in Tehran.

The U.S. State Department allows travelers from “visa waiver” countries to enter with an ESTA. The program's rules specify instances in which travelers are not eligible for ESTA — one of which being if they've traveled to Iran after March 1, 2011 — and if so they “must obtain a visa prior to traveling to the United States.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which runs the visa waiver program and ESTA, has been asked for comment. ___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here