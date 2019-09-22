Antonio Brown says he 'will not be playing' anymore in the NFL

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Antonio Brown told fans on social media Sunday that his playing days in the NFL are over.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

This follows multiple lawsuits against the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver for things ranging from sexual assault to unpaid bills.

Brown also took to social media Sunday to call out former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, former Steelers owner Robert Kraft and TV football analyst Shannon Sharpe. Those tweets have since been deleted.

On Friday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was confident his client could be signed by another team after Brown was released by the New England Patriots.

It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon. — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) September 20, 2019

