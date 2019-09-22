Antonio Brown says he 'will not be playing' anymore in the NFL

Antonio Brown told fans on social media Sunday that his playing days in the NFL are over.
This follows multiple lawsuits against the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver for things ranging from sexual assault to unpaid bills.
Brown also took to social media Sunday to call out former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, former Steelers owner Robert Kraft and TV football analyst Shannon Sharpe. Those tweets have since been deleted.
On Friday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was confident his client could be signed by another team after Brown was released by the New England Patriots.
